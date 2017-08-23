Meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister and Jared Kushner cancelled: Ministry

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens during President Donald Trump's joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. on March 17, 2017. (REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)
Saudi crown prince discusses Mideast peace with US officials
Palestinians seek answers from US envoy Kushner
U.S. to withhold up to $290 million in aid from Egypt
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Saudi crown prince discusses Mideast peace with US officials
Palestinians seek answers from US envoy Kushner
U.S. to withhold up to $290 million in aid from Egypt
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE