Civilians killed in air raid on Yemen capital: witnesses

Several people including civilians were killed in an air raid Wednesday on the Yemeni capital, witnesses and local media said.



A television channel run by the country's Huthi rebels, who control Sanaa, reported more than 30 civilians killed in a raid by the Saudi-led military coalition that is allied with the Yemeni government.



In June, 24 civilians were killed when an air strike hit a market in northern Yemen that was a centre for trafficking in qat, a leafy stimulant plant that is widely used in Yemen but banned by neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

