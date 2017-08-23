Qatar limits hours, ensures pay for domestic workers

Qatar has approved a law limiting domestic staff to a maximum of 10 hours work a day, the first such protection for thousands of household maids, nannies and cooks in the emirate.



The "Domestic Employment Law" also orders employers to pay staff wages at the end of each month and entitles workers to at least one day off per week and an annual leave of three weeks, the Qatar News Agency reported.



The law prohibits staff being recruited from abroad who are older than 60 and younger than 18 .

