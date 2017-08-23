Palestinians need Trump two-state pledge before peace: officials

Donald Trump's team must commit to the two-state solution and opposing settlement construction before the U.S. president's peace push will move forward, Palestinian officials said Wednesday.



Jibril Rajoub, a senior member of Abbas's Fatah party, said they would be demanding a clear commitment from Kushner and Greenblatt to an independent Palestinian state.



The kingdom is a key player in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the palace said in a statement Abdullah, Kushner and Greenblatt stressed the need to start "serious and effective peace negotiations" on the "basis of the two-state solution".



Previous U.S. governments have committed to an independent Palestinian state, but in February Trump broke with longstanding U.S. policy by saying he would be happy with either a one-state or two-state solution if the parties were happy.

...