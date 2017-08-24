Coalition airstrikes hit Yemen hotel, killing at least 41

An airstrike by an Arab-led coalition struck a hotel near Yemen's capital Wednesday, killing at least 41 people as the alliance stepped up airstrikes against the Houthi rebels and their allies in and around Sanaa.



The fighter jets targeted a two-story hotel in Qaa al-Qaidhi district, located in the town of Arhab, about 35 kilometers north of Sanaa, officials said.



Another airstrike hit a checkpoint manned by the Houthis, a few kilometers from the hotel, they added.



Fahd Marhab, head of the Umrah Hospital about 10 kilometers from the site of the airstrike, said there were no wounded and that all the people in the hotel were killed in the 3 a.m. airstrike.



Wednesday's hotel bombing comes amid stepped-up airstrikes in and around Sanaa, with army compounds and other Houthi locations targeted.

...