Sisi meets Trump envoy Kushner after U.S. cuts, delays aid

Egypt's president and foreign minister met with White House adviser Jared Kushner Wednesday, just hours after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Cairo over human rights concerns.



Shoukri later sat in on Kushner's meeting with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and met with the American delegation separately at the Foreign Ministry.



The U.S. president has repeatedly hailed Sisi as a key ally in the fight against terrorism.



Egypt is among the top recipients of U.S. military and economic assistance, receiving about $1.5 billion annually. The $1.3 billion in military aid and $250 million in economic aid is linked to Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel, and underpins a U.S.-Egyptian security relationship that is now mostly aimed at fighting terrorism.



The authorities have arrested thousands of people since Sisi led the 2013 military ouster of President Mohammad Morsi, an Islamist who won the country's first freely contested election.

...