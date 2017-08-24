At least 11 beheaded in attack on Libya checkpoint

At least 11 people were beheaded Wednesday after an attack on a checkpoint controlled by Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar south of Tripoli, a spokesman for his forces said.



No group has yet claimed the dawn attack on a checkpoint run by Haftar's forces in the Al-Jufra region.



The head of the GNA underlined that the battle against Islamist rebels was not over, and Daesh has claimed very few attacks in Libya since.



In other developments, an armed group has released former Libyan premier Ali Zeidan, nine days after he was kidnapped in Tripoli while making his first visit home for three years, a family member and friend said Wednesday.



Zeidan, 67, who served as premier from November 2012 to March 2014, was ousted by Parliament on charges of embezzling public funds.

...