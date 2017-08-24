Iraqi forces advance toward heart of Daesh-held bastion

Iraqi forces Wednesday recaptured several districts and advanced toward the center of Tal Afar, one of Daesh's (ISIS) last strongholds in the country, as aid workers braced for an exodus of civilians fleeing the fighting.



Six weeks after routing the militants from Iraq's second city Mosul, Iraqi forces launched an assault Sunday on Tal Afar, where an estimated 1,000 militants are holed up.



Caught between the two sides, those still inside the city have been pounded by Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition aircraft for weeks, as well as intense artillery fire since Sunday.



Tal Afar was once a key supply hub for Daesh between Mosul, which lies around 70 kilometers to the east, and the Syrian border.



The Iraqi forces had encircled the city despite what Assadi called "intense" fighting.

...