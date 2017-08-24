Erdogan to Mattis: ‘Uneasy’ on arming Kurds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday told visiting Pentagon chief Jim Mattis of Turkey's uneasiness over Washington arming a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed as a terror group by Ankara, a policy that has strained ties between the NATO allies.



Turkish spy chief Hakan Fidan also took part in the meeting with Erdogan.



Turkey, an important NATO ally of the United States and part of the coalition fighting Daesh militants, is incensed that Washington has been arming the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in the assault on the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa, in northern Syria.



During the meeting, Erdogan told Mattis that Turkey was "uneasy over the U.S. support" for the YPG, presidential sources said.



Complaining about Washington's arming of the YPG, Erdogan said up to 1,000 trucks had crossed from Iraq to Syria carrying weapons for the SDF, which Turkey fears will reach the PKK.

...