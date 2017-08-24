Israel to strip Daesh fighters of citizenship

Israel will strip 20 citizens who left to fight with Daesh (ISIS) of their citizenship, a minister said Wednesday, with reports saying all but two are 1948 Palestinians. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said an amendment to Israel's nationality act that went into force this month allows those engaged in hostile activity to be stripped of their citizenship in absentia.



The remainder, it says, were either killed in action or returned to Israel, where they were arrested.



Private Israeli TV Channel Two reported Tuesday that most of those to be stripped of their citizenship were 1948 Palestinians – descendants of those who stayed after the creation of Israel in 1948 .

