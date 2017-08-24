Palestinians want Trump two-state pledge

Donald Trump's team must commit to a two-state solution and oppose Israeli settlement construction before the U.S. president's peace push can move forward, Palestinian officials said Wednesday.



Trump himself visited Israel and the Palestinian territories in May.



President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly told Israeli left-wing politicians recently that despite more than 20 meetings with U.S. officials he was still unclear what Trump's strategy was.



Previous U.S. governments have committed to an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but Trump broke with longstanding U.S. policy in February by saying he would be happy with either a one-state or two-state solution if the parties were happy.



Abbas is 82 and unpopular among Palestinians, while Trump faces various crises in addition to domestic controversies weighing on his presidency.

