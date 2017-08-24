Hundreds of thousands of Saleh supporters rally in Yemen

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis descended on Sanaa in a show of support for ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose party is on Thursday marking 35 years since its founding.



The rally comes amid reports that armed supporters of Saleh and the head of the country's Huthi rebels, who have been allied against the Saudi-backed government since 2014, had spread throughout the capital as tensions are rising between the two sides.



The Huthis reportedly suspect Saleh has been negotiating with a Saudi-led Arab coalition that supports the Yemeni government.

...