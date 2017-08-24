UAE imprisons transgender Singaporean, friend for their look

A transgender Singaporean and her friend have been sentenced to a year in prison in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way, friends and family say.



Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim, a transgender woman who has not undergone a sex-change operation, and her friend, freelance fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Bin Abdul Rahman, were arrested in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 9, friends say.



Ibrahim, who is known by the nickname Fifi to friends, is a frequent traveler to Abu Dhabi and hadn't had any trouble in the past, friends said.



The two believed they would sort out the issue and return home quickly, but were sentenced to a year in prison in a court hearing, Stirling said.

...