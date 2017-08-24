Syria opposition told to come to terms with Assad's survival

As Damascus reverses military losses in much of the country's strategically important west, and foreign states cut support for rebel forces, diplomats from Washington to Riyadh are asking representatives of Syria's opposition to come to terms with President Bashar Assad's political survival.



The opposition's chief representative group, the Saudi-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC), publicly held on to its position that Assad must step down before any political transition.



Former President Barack Obama fastidiously avoided striking Assad's forces, even after his administration concluded Damascus had trespassed the president's "red line" against chemical warfare; U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reported to have told the U.N.'s general secretary in July that President Donald Trump's administration would leave Syria's fate in Russia's hands.



At a rare public speech before Syrian diplomats in Damascus this week, a confident Assad derided the West and declared Syria will look east when it comes to political, economic and cultural relations.

...