Qatar enacts law to protect foreign domestic workers

Qatar's ruler has introduced a law giving broad protection to tens of thousands of foreigners working as maids, cooks, cleaners and nannies, addressing some concerns long highlighted by human rights groups.



HRW said in the Qatar section of its 2016 annual report that beyond exploitative working conditions, domestic workers were left vulnerable to physical and sexual abuse by a lack of regulations governing their rights.



The new law does not cover Qatar's far more numerous construction workers, whose position was improved by a December 2016 law altering the "kafala" or sponsorship system that forced them to seek their employer's consent to change jobs or leave the country.



Domestic workers continue to be recruited under the kafala system.

...