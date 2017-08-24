Amnesty slams coalition's reliance on ordnance in Raqqa

The U.S.-led coalition's reliance on imprecise and disproportionately powerful ordnance in its campaign against Daesh (ISIS) militants in the Syrian city of Raqqa is exacting a significant toll on civilians, Amnesty International said in a report on Thursday.



Amnesty's team documented 95 civilian deaths, including 41 children and 25 women, in June and July because of the U.S.-led campaign. Amnesty said it interviewed dozens of civilians, humanitarian and medical personnel and others.



At least 30 civilians were killed in that campaign, it said.

...