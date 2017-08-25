Daesh militants push back advancing Syrian troops near Raqqa

Daesh (ISIS) militants pushed back government forces advancing on one of the last towns still in Daesh hands in the province of Raqqa, killing over two dozen soldiers and seizing vehicles, a Syria monitoring group and the extremists said.



Maadan lies halfway between Raqqa city and Deir al-Zor city, which is divided between government and Daesh controlled areas.



The Daesh attack Friday set the government back about 30 kilometers (19 miles) to the west of Maadan.



It said at least 34 Syrian soldiers and 12 militants were killed.



Maadan lies along the southern banks of the Euphrates River and is 60 kilometers, or 37 miles, east of the city of Raqqa, where the U.S-backed Syrian opposition forces are separately battling Daesh.

...