Saudi cleric condemns inter-Muslim conflict ahead of pilgrimage

The imam of Mecca's Grand Mosque denounced those who "cause conflict among Muslims" in his last Friday sermon before the annual hajj pilgrimage, as rifts widen among Gulf neighbors and wars rage across the Middle East.



Saudi Arabia, which hosts and supervises the hajj, has with other Arab governments imposed sanctions on Qatar and cut all transport links with the country in recent months, accusing it of supporting Iran and backing Islamist terrorism -- charges Doha denies.



Taleb did not directly refer to the political and military divisions in the Arab world that have killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more in recent years.

...