Yemen air raid kills at least 12, including six children

An air raid struck a building in Yemen's capital on Friday, killing at least 12 people, six of them children, when an adjacent apartment block collapsed, residents said.



Seven people from one family were among the dead including four children aged 10 and under, the ICRC said, adding that a total of three buildings in the residential area were hit.



People at the scene told Reuters the warplanes were from a Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in a war that has lasted more than two years and killed at least 10,000 people.



Residents said the strike did not target the apartment house where people were killed, but instead hit a vacant building next to it.



Some two million people have been displaced by the war, according to the United Nations, which on Friday reminded all parties to the war to respect international humanitarian law.

...