French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a press conference in Barcelona on August 18, 2017, a day after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 14 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla in Barcelona. Drivers have ploughed on August 17, 2017 into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 14 people dead and injuring more than 100 others. In the first incident, which was claimed by the Islamic St