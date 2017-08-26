Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism



Just a couple of weeks into her appointment, the new Iranian vice president's decision to abandon her fashion style for the all-encompassing black chador is raising questions among women in the Islamic Republic -- especially after she said President Hassan Rouhani personally asked her to wear the traditional women's garment.



Although Laaya Joneidi typically used to wear a hijab -- the headscarf that is mandated by law in today's Iran -- and a long coat with pants, her switch to the more conservative chador serves as a political statement in and of itself in the Islamic Republic.



Women in government find it tougher to resist the demand to wear the chador.



Masoumeh Ebtekar famously gave up her style for a chador when she became a vice president under former President Mohammad Khatami in 1997 .

