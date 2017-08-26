Jordan says Syria ties headed in 'right direction'

Jordan has said its relations with the Syrian regime are heading in the "right direction" and looked forward to a reopening of the border crossings with its war-torn neighbor.



Momani highlighted the "stability" of the situation in southern Syria, across the border from Jordan.



A cease-fire brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan in the southern Syrian provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Suweida has largely held since it entered into force July 9 .



Moscow believes the "de-escalation zone" in southern Syria can only be put in place with the agreement of the United States and Jordan.

