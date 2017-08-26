Syria Kurds preparing first vote in 'federal region': official

Syrian Kurdish authorities on Saturday began laying the groundwork for the first local elections in the federal system they are establishing in the country's north, an official told AFP.



Taking advantage of the Syrian army's withdrawal from swathes of northern territory, Kurdish authorities declared three "autonomous" cantons there in 2013 .



Last year, leading Kurdish and Arab parties announced they would establish a "federal" system across the cantons, a declaration lambasted by Syria's regime, the opposition, and local rivals.



Youssef on Saturday defended the plan, saying it was not aimed at breaking Syria apart.

...