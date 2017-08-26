After Yemeni air strike, little girl is family's only survivor

Despite concussion and skull fractures, doctors think Buthaina will pull through -- her family's sole survivor of the Aug 25 attack on an apartment building that residents blame on a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen since 2015 .



The alliance said in a statement it would investigate the air strike, which killed at least 12 civilians.



Yemen's long war involving competing Yemeni factions and regional power struggles has killed at least 10,000 people.



By the time Saleh got to the house, it was a ruin of broken concrete blocks and wooden planks. Hearing survivors groaning from beneath the rubble, he battled to free them.

...