Turkey opposition chief challenges Erdogan with 'justice' congress

Turkey's main opposition leader warned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday that the whole country has a "thirst for justice," opening an unprecedented four-day meeting protesting alleged violations under his rule.



Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), is hoping the "justice congress" in the western Canakkale region will keep up the momentum of a month-long march highlighting judicial abuses in Turkey amid the crackdown that followed last year's failed coup.



In a mass rally at the opposite eastern end of the country, meanwhile, Erdogan compared the defeat of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt to key events in Turkish history, including a 1071 triumph by Turkic tribes over the Byzantines in Anatolia.



Political jousting is already heating up in Turkey even two years before the next elections, with Kilicdaroglu accusing the Turkish strongman of behaving like a tyrant, and Erdogan not giving any quarter.



Under the simple slogan "Justice," the march culminated in a huge rally in Istanbul last month that attracted hundreds of thousands, the biggest event staged by Erdogan's critics in years.

...