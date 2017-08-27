Libya crisis affecting fight against people smuggling: Sudan

President Omar al-Bashir said Sunday that the crisis in neighboring Libya has impacted Sudan, with human traffickers using the East African country's territories to commit "cross-border crimes".



Speaking at a joint media conference with visiting U.N.-backed Libyan premier Fayez al-Sarraj, Bashir also said security issues in Libya had made Khartoum's fight against human trafficking "more expensive".



Sarraj said the two leaders discussed the security situation in Libya.



According to officials in Khartoum, dozens of young Sudanese -- both men and women -- have been killed in Libya fighting in the ranks of Daesh (ISIS).

...