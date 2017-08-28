Boy’s death highlights Gaza pollution crisis

The death of a little boy after swimming in polluted seawater has put the spotlight on Gaza's pollution crisis and the human impact of desperate electricity shortages in the Palestinian enclave. Mohammad al-Sayis, 5, died late last month a few days after swimming in the sewage-polluted waters, with his brothers also hospitalized, his family and Health Ministry said.



Dozens of others have been treated after swimming along the Strip's filthy Mediterranean coastline in the past two months, a ministry spokesman in Gaza said.



It has also spread beyond Gaza – last month a beach in southern Israel was temporarily closed after sewage from Gaza washed upstream.



Yasser al-Shanti, head of the water authority in Gaza, told AFP that Gaza needed an extra 120 million liters of water a year.



On Gaza's beaches, hundreds of children still play in the sea on an average day, with thousands flocking there Fridays.

...