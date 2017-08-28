Iranians up in arms over Apple’s app removal

Iranians were joined by two ministers Saturday in protesting after Apple removed popular apps from its store, a move the American company says was made to comply with U.S. sanctions.



The hashtag #StopRemovingIranianApps has been trending on Iranian social media for several days, after Apple removed at least 10 of the country's most popular apps from its online store.



Some Iranian apps in the same category of those that have been removed are still available on the App Store.



Owners of devices that run on Android can still download Iranian apps from the online store for Google, also an American company, but they are still unable to use paid apps in the country.

