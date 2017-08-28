Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism



Just a couple of weeks into her appointment, the new Iranian vice president's decision to abandon her fashion style for the all-encompassing black chador is raising questions among women in the Islamic Republic – especially after she said President Hassan Rouhani personally asked her to wear the traditional women's garment. Although Laaya Joneidi typically used to wear a hijab – the headscarf that is mandated by law in today's Iran – and a long coat with pants, her switch to the more conservative chador serves as a political statement in the Islamic Republic.



Women in government find it tougher to resist the demand to wear the chador.



Masoumeh Ebtekar famously gave up her style for a chador when she became a vice president under former President Mohammad Khatami in 1997 .

...