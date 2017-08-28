Israel finalizes deal for 17 more F-35 stealth fighters

Israel has finalized deal to purchase 17 more F-35 stealth fighters in addition to 33 of the ultra-high-tech jets already ordered, the Defense Ministry said Sunday. Since December Israel has already taken delivery of five of the jets, made by U.S.-based Lockheed Martin and the most expensive in history.



While other countries have ordered the planes, Israel, which receives more than $3 billion a year in U.S. defense aid, says it will be the first outside the United States with an operational F-35 squadron.

