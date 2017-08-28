Syrian army advances in Deir al-Zor

Syrian government troops advanced 13 kilometers Sunday in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor as they pressed an offensive against Daesh (ISIS), an opposition activist group said.



In June, Syrian troops broke into Deir al-Zor from a border region with Iraq and earlier this month they breached it from the neighboring province of Raqqa, but moving just 4 kilometers in.



Since May, Syria's army has been conducting a broad military campaign with Russian support to recapture the Badia that separates the capital Damascus from Deir al-Zor.



Daesh once controlled nearly half of Syria, but has been driven back by an array of Syrian forces, including a Kurdish-led force backed by U.S.-led airstrikes.



Now Daesh controls less than 30 percent of Syria and is expected to lose more in the coming months.



A cease-fire brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan in the southern Syrian provinces of Deraa, Qunaitra and Swaida has largely held since it entered into force July 9 .



Separately, in Syria's north, where one of the government attacks is taking place, a Syrian journalist was killed Saturday while covering the fighting with Daesh.

...