Somalis won’t bury dead pending apologies

Somali families are refusing to bury the bodies of 10 loved ones, including three children, until the government takes responsibility for killing them in a U.S.-backed raid, officials said Sunday. The 10 were shot dead when Somalia's army, supported by U.S. troops, carried out an operation in Bariire village, about 50 kilometers from the capital Friday.



The U.S. Africa Command said Friday that U.S. forces were involved in the Bariire operation in a supporting role and it was investigating reports of civilian casualties.



Somalia's army initially said all the dead were members of the Islamist Al-Shabab militia that it is fighting with help from U.S. and African Union forces – but later acknowledged some civilians had died.

...