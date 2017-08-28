Deadly clashes in Yemen rebel ranks spark fears of ‘strife’

A Yemeni colonel loyal to ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh and two Houthi rebels have been killed in Sanaa, in an unprecedented escalation of violence between the allies with Saleh's party warning it could push the capital into all-out war.



Witnesses in Sanaa, which Saleh and Houthi jointly control, said the ex-president's forces had spread in southern parts of the capital near the presidential offices, which Saleh still holds despite resigning in 2012 .



The Houthis reportedly suspect Saleh has been negotiating with a Saudi-led military coalition that supports the Aden-based government.



The coalition entered Yemen's war in March 2015 in support of President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi's government against the rebels and Saleh.

...