Iraqi forces retake nearly all of Tal Afar

Iraqi forces have retaken almost all of Tal Afar, the stronghold of Daesh (ISIS) in the country's northwest, the Iraqi military said Sunday.



However, fighting was ongoing in Al-Ayadiya, a small area 11 kilometers northwest of the city, where militants who fled the district's city center were hiding out, Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool said.



Iraqi forces were waiting to retake the area before declaring complete victory in the offensive, he said.



Up to 2,000 militants were believed to be defending the city against around 50,000 attackers, according to Iraqi and western military sources.



Iraqi soldiers were seen celebrating Tal Afar's recapture, taking down Daesh flags from their perches in the city center and taking pictures mocking the militants.

...