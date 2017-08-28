UN chief faces stalled Mideast peace efforts in first visit

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets Israeli leaders Monday on his first visit since taking office, with long-stalled peace efforts with the Palestinians and a United Nations force in Lebanon high on the agenda.



After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Guterres is due in Ramallah on Tuesday for talks with Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah.



Guterres will then travel to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.



After arriving on Sunday evening, the UN chief met Jason Greenblatt, a top aide to US President Donald Trump charged with pursuing Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.



The 82-year-old Palestinian leader is unpopular and his Fatah party, based in the West Bank, continues to be divided from Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip.



Israeli leaders have made clear they want to discuss other topics with Guterres, including Hezbollah.

