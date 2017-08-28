Germany and Egypt agree deal to stem migrant flow

Germany said on Monday it had reached a deal with Egypt to stem the flow of migrants from the Arab country, part of a broader push by Berlin to head off waves of migrants that have stoked domestic political tensions.



The arrival in Germany of a million refugees over the last two years, mainly from Syria and Iraq, opened deep rifts in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party and is becoming a campaign theme ahead of a Sept. 24 national election.



In Libya, people traffickers have operated with relative ease, but many migrants and refugees also set off from Egypt.

...