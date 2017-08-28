UAE drops jail term for Singaporeans for 'dressing feminine'

Fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli bin Abdul Rahman and his transgender friend Noor Vitriya Kistina Ibrahim were arrested at an Abu Dhabi shopping mall this month, according to relatives and non-profit group Detained in Dubai, which claims to assist victims of injustice across the emirates.



The pair were sentenced to a year in jail.



Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National also reported that the charges were reduced to a deportation and a fine of 10,000 dirhams (about $2,700), citing the emirate's judicial department.

