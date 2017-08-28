Thousands of Syrians head home from Turkey for religious holiday



Tens of thousands of Syrian nationals who fled their country's civil war to Turkey are returning home temporarily to Syria to celebrate a major Muslim holiday, Turkish officials said Monday.



A local Turkish official, who asked not to be named, said 40,360 Syrian nationals had crossed over so far with around 4,000 people now crossing every day.



Turkey had previously allowed Syrians to return home temporarily earlier this year for the Eid al-Fitr festival that follows the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

...