Netanyahu: Iran building missile production sites in Lebanon, Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Iran is building sites to produce precision-guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon, with the aim of using them against Israel.



Iran has been Syrian President Bashar Assad's staunchest backer and has provided fighters to help him in Syria's civil war.



Netanyahu, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, said Israel was prepared to act unilaterally to prevent an expanded Iranian military presence in Syria.



Israel fears an eventual Assad victory could leave Iran with a permanent garrison in Syria, extending a threat posed from neighboring Lebanon by Hezbollah.



Netanyahu also pressed Guterres on the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, with Israeli officials having accused it of "blindness" to what they call an arms buildup by Hezbollah.



On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Guterres spoke of what he called obstacles to peace, including Israeli settlement building and the need for Palestinian leaders to condemn "terrorism".

