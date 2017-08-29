Tense truce returns to Sanaa after deadly clashes

An uneasy calm returned to the Yemeni capital Monday as talks were underway between ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh's forces and Houthi rebels following unprecedented violence between the allies. Cracks have emerged in the rebel alliance between Saleh and Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, with tensions spilling over into the streets at the weekend when a colonel with Saleh's forces and two Houthis were killed in a shootout.



The two rebel forces have since fought troops loyal to Hadi as well as an Arab military coalition which intervened in the war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

...