Rights groups demand UN Yemen probe

Fifty-seven rights groups from around the world Tuesday demanded a U.N. enquiry into abuses in Yemen, where a proxy war has killed thousands and fuelled a humanitarian crisis.



In a letter to members of the U.N. Human Rights Council, the 57 signatories called for the creation of an independent body to look into violations and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian laws.



More than 8,300 people have been killed and 44,000 wounded since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen war to support the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

...