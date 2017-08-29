Yemen allies agree to end tensions after clash: officials

Leaders of the Houthi group and loyalists of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, allies in Yemen's civil war, said Tuesday they had had agreed to ease tensions between them after three people were killed in a clash.



The violence late on Saturday between members of the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saleh loyalists marked a breakdown within the main political coalition fighting the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the 2 1/2-year-old conflict.



Two Houthi fighters were killed and Yemeni media reported that an army colonel who served as a senior official in Saleh's GPC party also died.

...