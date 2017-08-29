South Sudan says no hint that dead American was a journalist

The American journalist shot dead in South Sudan over the weekend had entered the country illegally with rebels, the army said Tuesday.



There was no indication that Christopher Allen, 28, was a journalist, said army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang, who warned that journalists will not be protected if they come with rebels into this East African country's civil war.



The opposition's deputy spokesman, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, has said Allen and two other journalists were embedded with the rebels on a two-week mission after coming from Uganda's capital, Kampala.



Allen is the 10th journalist and the first international journalist to be killed in South Sudan since 2012, according to the United Nations.

