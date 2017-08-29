UN chief in Ramallah says two-state solution cannot be abandoned

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained the only viable option as he made his first visit to the West Bank since taking office.



Guterres spoke after meeting Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah following talks with Israeli leaders the previous day.



US President Donald Trump has said he wants to reach the "ultimate deal", but he himself has cast doubt on the two-state solution, saying he could support a single state if this meant peace.



Hamdallah called on Guterres to pressure Israel to comply with UN Security Council resolutions, including one in December condemning settlement activity that Netanyahu's government has ignored.



Guterres's visit follows a US delegation's talks with both Netanyahu and Abbas last week.



Netanyahu on Monday night, after meeting Guterres earlier in the day, again spoke of not removing settlements.

