U.K. police seek 1987 killer of Palestinian cartoonist Ali

British police relaunched an investigation Tuesday into the murder of a Palestinian cartoonist 30 years to the day after he was shot dead in a London street.



Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command is reopening the case, appealing for information about the gunman and a second man later seen driving away from the scene.



Al-Ali's cartoons were sometimes perceived as critical of the Palestinian authorities and he had received several death threats. Al-Ali was shot in the plush Knightsbridge district.

