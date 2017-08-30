Israeli lawmaker prays privately at Haram al-Sharif

Israeli lawmaker Yehuda Glick, shot in 2014 over his campaign for Jewish prayer at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, visited there Tuesday during a one-day break in a government ban.



At least one other Jewish lawmaker, Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the far-right Jewish Home party, also visited Tuesday morning, according to the Waqf, a Muslim religious organization that administers the site.



Jewish lawmakers were allowed to visit in the morning while Muslim lawmakers were permitted to do so in the afternoon although they said they did not intend to do so.

...