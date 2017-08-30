Air strike near Yemen capital kills 7 people: witnesses

In this file photo, a Yemeni soldier stands on the debris of a house, hit in an air strike on a residential district, in the capital Sanaa on August 26, 2017. / AFP / MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Saudi-led coalition says Yemen civilians hit by mistake
Airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Sanaa
UN demands inquiry into Saudi-led strike on Yemen
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Saudi-led coalition says Yemen civilians hit by mistake
Airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Sanaa
UN demands inquiry into Saudi-led strike on Yemen
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE