Over 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj

In Saudi Arabia, more than 1.7 million pilgrims are marking the start of the hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday by circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca -- Islam's holiest site -- and performing a series of rites that trace the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad.



Egyptian pilgrim Ahmed Ali, on his first hajj, said he was grateful to be in Mecca.



Ibu Mariah Marghani Muhammad is joining more than 220,000 pilgrims from Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country.



Gen. Mansour al-Turki told reporters in a news conference that a more than 100,000-strong security force is on the ground in and around Mecca to secure the hajj and assist pilgrims. He said the number of pilgrims at the hajj, including those from within Saudi Arabia, could reach 2 million.

