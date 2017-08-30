Call for enquiry into Syria war missing, mass graves

Human Rights Watch called Wednesday for an independent enquiry to probe the fate of thousands of people who have disappeared in Syria's war and to identify mass graves.



The Syrian war began in March 2011 when waves of peaceful demonstrations were repressed by the security forces, eventually leading to an all-out conflict involving many sides.



Thousands of peace activists were arrested during the first years of the Syrian conflict, and some are still languishing in prisons, according to non-governmental organisations.

...