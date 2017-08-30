Qatar and Russia to 'bolster' economic ties

Two of the world's largest energy producers, Qatar and Russia, on Wednesday vowed to increase trade ties at a time when the emirate is facing an economic boycott from neighbouring states.



Russia and Qatar are two of the world's top four gas producing countries.



Qatar has turned to expanding its economic ties after a group of countries led by Saudi-Arabia and United Arab Emirates cut off political and trade links with Doha on June 5, initiating the Gulf's worst political crisis in years.



On the crisis itself, Sheikh Mohammed said there had been little change and accused Saudi and others of ignoring Qatari calls for dialogue.

